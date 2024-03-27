"No objection, party can field anyone": ST Hasan after Samajwadi Party fields Ruchi Vira from Moradabad

After the Samajwadi Party's Ruchi Vira filed her nomination from the Moradabad constituency today, sitting MP ST Hasan said that he has no objection to it, and whether he has been given a ticket or not, it will not impact his personality. "She (Ruchi Vira) is the authorised candidate. I have no objection to this. The party decides that they can field anyone. I have always criticised the politics of hate and will continue to move forward against it. I am with the ideology of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav," Hasan said.

"Whether I have been given a ticket or not, it will not destroy my personality," he added. Meanwhile, there was suspense over the Moradabad seat as ST Hasan filed his nomination yesterday but there were speculations that the Samajwadi Party will go with Ruchi Vira.

Ruchi filed her nomination from the Moradabad Constituency today. District Magistrate Manvendra Singh told ANI "We have received the cancellation of the form that was filed by Dr ST Hasan and a new form has been given to Ruchi Vira. As of now, she (Ruchi Vira) will be authorized."

After filing her nomination, Ruchi Vira said that anyone having doubts should speak to the returning officer regarding the rules. "What should I say? All of you should congratulate me (for filing the nomination). I have filed my nomination from the Samajwadi Party. You should speak to the returning officer and party officials regarding the rules. I want to thank the National President of the party," she said.

In the 2019 general elections, SP's ST Hasan won the Moradabad seat gathering 50 per cent of votes. He defeated BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar who gathered 551,538 votes. Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi came on third.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. (ANI)

