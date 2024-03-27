Left Menu

MP: Vivek Bunty Sahu files nomination from Chhindwara; CM claims BJP will win all 29 seats in state

BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:03 IST
MP: Vivek Bunty Sahu files nomination from Chhindwara; CM claims BJP will win all 29 seats in state
BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu filing nomination paper (Photo/ Kailash Vijayvargiya's X handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state chief VD Sharma, state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel were also present on the occasion.

After the nomination, CM Mohan Yadav addressed media persons saying the BJP was on course to winning all 29 parliamentary seats in the state. "We have resolved to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. in the 2019 elections, we fell short by just one seat as we lost Chhindwara. However, the BJP, this time, go past 400 seats across the country and will bag all 29 in Madhya Pradesh. We have to make Congress nau-do-gyarah (disappear) from here," CM Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister expressed confidence of winning the Chhindwara parliamentary seat, saying the Congress stronghold has become 'Modimay' (enamoured of PM Modi). "Today's the last day to tender the nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. I am travelling to Chhindwara, Balaghat and Jabalpur. I hope the BJP will win handsomely in these regions. During my visits to Chhindwara, I have sensed the public mood. It has become 'Modimay'," he said.

Chhindwara is the lone seat in the state where Congress registered victory in the last Lok Sabha elections. Former chief minister Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from this seat. The Congress has repeated him from the seat this year.

Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara in the presence of his father Kamal Nath. After filing his nomination, Nakul Nath told ANI, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will once again shower their love and blessings on me again."

Kamal Nath, too, said he had full faith in the people of Chhindwara as his ties with them transcended politics. "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will yet again stand with the truth. My ties with the people of Chhindwara are more familial than political," Kamal Nath said.

Chhindwara will poll in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, on April 19, along with the five other parliamentary seats in the state--Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024