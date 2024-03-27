MP: Vivek Bunty Sahu files nomination from Chhindwara; CM claims BJP will win all 29 seats in state

BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state chief VD Sharma, state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel were also present on the occasion.

After the nomination, CM Mohan Yadav addressed media persons saying the BJP was on course to winning all 29 parliamentary seats in the state. "We have resolved to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. in the 2019 elections, we fell short by just one seat as we lost Chhindwara. However, the BJP, this time, go past 400 seats across the country and will bag all 29 in Madhya Pradesh. We have to make Congress nau-do-gyarah (disappear) from here," CM Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister expressed confidence of winning the Chhindwara parliamentary seat, saying the Congress stronghold has become 'Modimay' (enamoured of PM Modi). "Today's the last day to tender the nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. I am travelling to Chhindwara, Balaghat and Jabalpur. I hope the BJP will win handsomely in these regions. During my visits to Chhindwara, I have sensed the public mood. It has become 'Modimay'," he said.

Chhindwara is the lone seat in the state where Congress registered victory in the last Lok Sabha elections. Former chief minister Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from this seat. The Congress has repeated him from the seat this year.

Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara in the presence of his father Kamal Nath. After filing his nomination, Nakul Nath told ANI, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will once again shower their love and blessings on me again."

Kamal Nath, too, said he had full faith in the people of Chhindwara as his ties with them transcended politics. "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will yet again stand with the truth. My ties with the people of Chhindwara are more familial than political," Kamal Nath said.

Chhindwara will poll in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, on April 19, along with the five other parliamentary seats in the state--Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)