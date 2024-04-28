Left Menu

Congress Leader Demands Swift Relief and Rehabilitation for Victims of Land Subsidence in Ramban, J&K

Singh, accompanied by state youth working president Fairoz Khan, visited the village and assured the affected families of his partys support, pledging to champion their cause to ensure that they receive the necessary assistance and support to rebuild their lives.He demanded an immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh and land equivalent to that lost.

Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Sunday visited land subsidence-hit Pernote village and demanded adequate compensation, including an immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh, to the affected families.

The Pernote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district was devastated due to land sinking that started on Thursday evening leaving 58 residential houses completely damaged along with four electricity towers, a receiving station and a section of the road connecting Gool sub-division with the Ramban district headquarters. Singh, accompanied by state youth working president Fairoz Khan, visited the village and assured the affected families of his party's support, pledging to champion their cause to ensure that they receive the necessary assistance and support to rebuild their lives.

He demanded an immediate relief of Rs 10 lakh and land equivalent to that lost. Singh, a former MP who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, expressed his concern over the situation and called for a comprehensive study to ascertain the causes of the disaster.

