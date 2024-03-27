Cong slams BJP over Bikaner admin's 'refusal' to allow helicopter landing, authorities deny charge

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP and said the Bikaner administration ''denied'' permission to them to land a helicopter there, a claim refuted by the district administration.

The Bikaner administration said it had permitted Congress leaders to land a helicopter in Bikaner but Congress leaders later requested in writing that the permission be cancelled.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the BJP was afraid of their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and was therefore creating hurdles by refusing permission for landing a helicopter in the district.

''Will freeze bank accounts, stop leaders from reaching rallies. Terrified of loss, what else will the BJP do for the elections? Even after getting permission to go from Churu to Bikaner by helicopter, the cowardly candidate created a hurdle by exerting dictatorial pressure,'' Dotasra said in a post on X.

Dotasra also attached an order issued by the Bikaner district administration to the post.

Bikaner district collector Namrata Vrishni however, said that the permission was cancelled after Congress leaders asked for landing permission to be cancelled.

''We had given landing permission in Bikaner. Congress leaders had given in writing to cancel the permission after which fresh orders were issued,'' Vrishni said.

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had planned to fly to Bikaner but they reached Bikaner later by road.

