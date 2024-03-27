Left Menu

LS polls: BJP appoints in-charges, co-incharges for states and UTs

Both Bidhuri and Bhatia are MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha but were not renominated by the party for the polls.BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda is the poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh but is likely to be busy in campaigning after he was named the partys candidate for Kendrapara constituency in Odisha.Haryana leaders O P Dhankar and Captain Abhimanyu have been made in-charges for Delhi and Assam respectively.Former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was not renominated for the Lok Sabha polls contest, will be co-incharge for Kerala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:24 IST
LS polls: BJP appoints in-charges, co-incharges for states and UTs
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday appointed its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-incharges for several states and union territories, drafting in quite a few leaders who did not get tickets to fight the elections.

Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will be in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma for Maharashtra, a party statement said.

Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia were named as co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh. Both Bidhuri and Bhatia are MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha but were not renominated by the party for the polls.

BJP vice president Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is the poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh but is likely to be busy in campaigning after he was named the party's candidate for Kendrapara constituency in Odisha.

Haryana leaders O P Dhankar and Captain Abhimanyu have been made in-charges for Delhi and Assam respectively.

Former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was not renominated for the Lok Sabha polls contest, will be co-incharge for Kerala. Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar was appointed in-charge for the state earlier.

BJP vice president M Chuba Ao, MP Ajit Gopchade, Bihar MLC Devesh Kumar, spokesperson Nalin Kohli, Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil and Avinash Rai Khanna have been made in-charges for Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana and Tripura respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024