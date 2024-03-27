"PM Modi government wants to bring a dictatorial regime," says DMK leader A Raja

Left Menu

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja on Wednesday said that, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has repeatedly stressed, this election is an election to save the political system, an election where those who believe in saving it should stand together. Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led central government, he said, "The people of the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency accepted the advice given by the Chief Minister to send home the Modi regime."

He said, "The Modi government wants to destroy the Indian political system, destroy all the different languages, different cultures, different places, and cultural symbols of the Indian subcontinent, and bring a single-rule dictatorial regime." Meanwhile, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran filed his nomination for the upcoming general elections on Wednesday.

Maran filed his nomination papers for the Chennai Central constituency, of which he is the incumbent MP and is seeking re-election for the fourth time. In the coming general elections, Maran will take on the BJP's Vinoj P. Selvam, who unsuccessfully contested from the Harbour constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Notably, Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

