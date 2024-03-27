Left Menu

AAP's legal cell lawyers protest against Kejriwal's arrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:59 IST
AAP's legal cell lawyers protest against Kejriwal's arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The lawyers associated with Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell on Wednesday staged protests outside various district courts in Delhi over arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The lawyers protested outside Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Karkardooma and Rohini courts, said AAP legal cell president Sanjeev Nasiar.

''Kejriwal has provided term insurance, medical policy and subsidized electricity facility to lawyers in their chambers. All the lawyers are standing in support of Chief Minister Kejriwal,'' Nasiar said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises over arrest of Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be ''severe'' pointing the right of a person to approach the court can not be taken away.

AAP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from New Delhi Somnath Bharti also participated in lawyers' demonstration at Saket district court.

Kejriwal was arrested last week by the ED in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. He is in custody of the agency till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
3
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global
4
Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of president-elect Prabowo

Indonesia's Anies asks court for election re-run, disqualification of presid...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024