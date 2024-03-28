Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Disney, Florida settle bitter legal feud over Disney World district

Walt Disney and appointees of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reached a settlement on Wednesday to end a high-profile lawsuit in state court over control of the special district that includes the Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney also agreed to defer briefings in a federal lawsuit it filed against DeSantis while the parties try to reach a consensus on a new development agreement for Walt Disney World, among other matters.

US court keeps Texas border security law on hold in win for Biden

A U.S. appeals court has kept on hold a Republican-backed Texas law that would let state authorities arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border - a statute that President Joe Biden's administration has argued intrudes on the authority of the federal government. In a 2-1 ruling late on Tuesday, a panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by Texas to let the law take effect while the state's appeal of a judge's ruling blocking it plays out.

Woman who stole Biden daughter's diary skips sentencing, threatened with arrest

The woman who admitted to stealing President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley's diary and helping sell it to conservative activists could face arrest as soon as Friday after skipping her sentencing, a federal judge said on Wednesday. Aimee Harris was supposed to be sentenced in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. Her lawyers had earlier told U.S. District Judge Laura Swain that the Florida resident was "unable" to attend because of "childcare and other issues."

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82

Former U.S. senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman died on Wednesday at age 82 in New York City after suffering complications from a fall, his family said. "His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed," the statement said. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

US supply chain task force to discuss Baltimore bridge collapse

A U.S. federal supply chain task force will meet on Wednesday to assess the Baltimore bridge collapse and port closure, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, adding that the Biden administration did not want financing concerns to hold up bridge reconstruction. The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed on Tuesday after a freight ship crashed into it, leaving six construction workers presumed dead after falling into the frigid water below.

Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California judge rules

A California state judge on Wednesday said attorney John Eastman should be stripped of his law license for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. Eastman, a former personal lawyer to Trump who is now his co-defendant in the Georgia criminal case over efforts to sway the 2020 election, was accused of violating California attorney ethics rules against misleading courts and making false public statements.

Biden's son Hunter to ask judge to dismiss tax charges as politically motivated

President Joe Biden's son Hunter will ask a U.S. judge on Wednesday to dismiss the criminal case accusing him of evading $1.4 million in taxes, arguing that prosecutors bowed to political pressure from Republican lawmakers investigating his father. Hunter Biden's lawyers will appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi in federal court in Los Angeles to press several legal challenges to the charges, including an argument that he was selectively targeted by prosecutors in response to Republican criticism over alleged earlier lenient treatment.

Trump to attend wake for slain New York policeman

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to attend the wake on Thursday for a New York Police Department officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop earlier this week in a killing that drew national attention. Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has made support for law enforcement a focal point of his campaign to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election, set to be a close, deeply divisive contest.

Divers recover two bodies from harbor after Baltimore bridge collapse

Divers on Wednesday recovered the remains of two of the six workers missing since they were tossed into Baltimore Harbor from a highway bridge that collapsed into shipping lanes when a faltering cargo freighter rammed into the structure, officials said on Wednesday. The bodies were pulled from the mouth of the Patapsco River a day after the massive container ship lost power and its ability to maneuver before plowing into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, knocking most it into the water below.

US Republican Chris Christie says no to No Labels presidential run

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, has decided against running as the No Labels candidate for president, delivering the latest blow to the centrist, third party's bid for the White House. The two-time former presidential contender's decision leaves the group with few remaining viable options for candidates as it seeks to seize on the unpopularity of the two major-party contenders, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Republican rival Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)