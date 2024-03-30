Left Menu

Janasena party fields Vallabhaneni Balashowry for Machilipatnam LS segment

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 13:02 IST
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced Vallabhaneni Balashowry as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Machilipatnam constituency.

Balashowry recently quit the ruling YSRCP to join Janasena, an NDA constituent from the southern state along with TDP and BJP.

''Kalyan confirmed the candidature of Vallabhaneni Balashowry on behalf of Janasena from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency,'' said Janasena in a press release, adding that candidates for Avanigadda and Palakonda Assembly constituencies are yet to be confirmed.

As part of the seat sharing deal among the NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Under the deal, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest in two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

