Ex-Bihar CM and NDA nominee Jitan Ram Manjhi owns movable assets worth Rs 11.32 lakh: Affidavit

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the NDA nominee from the Gaya seat, owns movable assets worth Rs 11.32 lakh and has Rs 49,000 cash in hand, according to the affidavit filed by him.

Manjhi filed his nomination for the Gaya constituency on Thursday. Voting for the first phase of elections in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad is scheduled to be held on April 19.

As per the affidavit, he owns immovable assets worth Rs 13.50 lakh, while his wife Shanti Devi has immovable assets to the tune of Rs 5.38 lakh.

In the 2019 polls, the former CM had declared movable assets worth Rs 10.2 lakh and Rs 40,000 cash in hand.

Manjhi's movable assets include four bank accounts, two four-wheelers, a double-barrel breech loading (DBBL) gun and two cows. His wife has one bank account, gold jewellery worth Rs 3.78 lakh and silver jewellery valued at Rs 76,500.

The affidavit showed he has no self-acquired immovable asset, and owns a parental house worth Rs 13.50 lakh. The HAM-S founder's income for the year 2023-2024 was Rs 4,87,330 till the date of filing his nomination.

He is pitted against RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet, who also filed his nomination on Thursday.

Manjhi has been unsuccessfully contesting from the Gaya seat since 2014, when he was the JD(U) candidate and finished third. In 2019, he fought on his party's symbol, but lost by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes.

