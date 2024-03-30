Left Menu

LS polls: Security forces hold flag marches across Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:40 IST
LS polls: Security forces hold flag marches across Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces conducted flag marches across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to instil a sense of security and confidence among the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

Of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Anantnag-Rajouri will go to polls on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

The marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in various districts, including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora and Budgam, officials said.

The flag marches are part of an area domination exercise and saw the participation of senior officers and jawans, they added.

A police spokesperson said the objective of the flag marches was to instil confidence in the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024