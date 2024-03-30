Left Menu

Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

We have announced names of several candidates much before time, and in the next two-four days we will announce remaining seven names, Wasnik said.The Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat, said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was here to attend a meeting in Rajiv Bhavan of 17 Lok Sabha candidates, city and district presidents as well as coordinators of the All India Congress Committee.In the meeting, which took place under the leadership of Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil and Wasnik, all 17 candidates were given information about elections, party workers etc, spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:08 IST
Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Saturday said his party will win more than 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.

All 26 seats in the state were won by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Wasnik, who is the Congress' general secretary in charge of the state, said names of all candidates will be announced soon.

The Congress is fighting on 24 Lok Sabha seats and has announced names of 17 candidates so far. It has given two seats, Bhavnagar and Bharuch, to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of an alliance.

''The Congress used to announce names of candidates right before the date of filing of nomination forms. We have announced names of several candidates much before time, and in the next two-four days we will announce remaining seven names,'' Wasnik said.

''The Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat,'' said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was here to attend a meeting in 'Rajiv Bhavan' of 17 Lok Sabha candidates, city and district presidents as well as coordinators of the All India Congress Committee.

In the meeting, which took place under the leadership of Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil and Wasnik, all 17 candidates were given information about elections, party workers etc, spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024