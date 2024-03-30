Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat: Mukul Wasnik

Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Saturday said his party will win more than 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.

All 26 seats in the state were won by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Wasnik, who is the Congress' general secretary in charge of the state, said names of all candidates will be announced soon.

The Congress is fighting on 24 Lok Sabha seats and has announced names of 17 candidates so far. It has given two seats, Bhavnagar and Bharuch, to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of an alliance.

''The Congress used to announce names of candidates right before the date of filing of nomination forms. We have announced names of several candidates much before time, and in the next two-four days we will announce remaining seven names,'' Wasnik said.

''The Congress will win more than 10 seats in Gujarat,'' said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was here to attend a meeting in 'Rajiv Bhavan' of 17 Lok Sabha candidates, city and district presidents as well as coordinators of the All India Congress Committee.

In the meeting, which took place under the leadership of Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil and Wasnik, all 17 candidates were given information about elections, party workers etc, spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

