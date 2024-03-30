Left Menu

Hemant Soren's wife meets Sunita Kejriwal, says Jharkhand stands with Delhi CM

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday, and expressed a mutual resolve to take far their fight.She met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Ministers residence on 6 Flagstaff Road.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday, and expressed a mutual resolve to take far their fight.

She met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.

''I came here to share the sorrow and pain of Sunita ji. She narrated her plight. We both have pledged that this fight has to be taken very far. Entire Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal,'' Kalpana told reporters after the meeting.

She said what happened in Jharkhand two months ago was replicated in Delhi and the situation was the same at both the places.

''My husband Hemant ji was sent to jail and Arvind Kejriwal sir is also in custody. The situation of Jharkhand and Delhi is the same,'' she said.

Kalpana said she will also meet senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and tell her about the situation in Jharkhand. Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.

Kalpana Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders' rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal's arrest, on Sunday.

Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.

