LS polls: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files nomination from Jodhpur

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat filed his nomination from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. A two-time MP from Jodhpur, he is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House in the upcoming general elections.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who accompanied the Union Minister for the filing of his nomination papers, exuded confidence in the latter's victory, saying the veteran leader, who scored handsome wins from this seat in 2014 and 2019, would win Jodhpur again by an even bigger margin. The Jodhpur constituency is scheduled to poll for the Lok Sabha on April 26.

Speaking to reporters after Sekhawat tendered his nomination papers, CM Sharma said, "Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed his nomination from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat today and I was there with him. I wish to thank the people of Jodhpur for coming out in huge numbers here today (for the nomination filing). Gajendra Shekhawat won here in 2014 and 2019 and is set to win again by an even bigger margin this time." The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will poll in the second phase on April 26.

Bypolls to 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations. Under Phase 1 on April 19, polling will be held in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Phase 2 of polling on April 26 will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran. The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat. (ANI)

