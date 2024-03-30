Ajmal should marry before polls, or else he will be jailed: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that if AIUDF's Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal wanted to marry again, he should do it before the elections as the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented after that and he will be jailed.

Ajmal had said recently that the BJP was trying to provoke the Muslims and if he wanted to marry again nobody could stop him as his religion allowed him to do so.

''After the elections, the UCC will come into force and he will be jailed if he marries again as multiple marriages for all will be declared illegal,'' Sarma said on the sidelines of an election meeting in Udalguri.

A UCC implies that all sections of the society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall be applicable to all uniformly, covering areas like marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of the property. Sarma said if Ajmal invites him to his wedding, ''I will attend it also but after the elections, he cannot do it as the law will be the same for all.'' The Assam Cabinet had last month approved the decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end the menace of child marriage in the state and as a step towards the implementation of the UCC.

The chief minister had earlier said that Assam will be the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to introduce the Bill on the UCC which will exempt the tribal communities from its ambit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)