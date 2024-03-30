Left Menu

Three nominations filed for second phase polls in Assam

Three candidates have filed their nomination for the second phase of Assam polls to five Lok Sabha constituencies to be held on April 26, an election official said.Prajjwal Sudip of SUCI and an independent Dilip submitted nomination papers for Karimganj while independent candidate Jones Ingti Kathar did the same for Diphu ST.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:05 IST
Three nominations filed for second phase polls in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Three candidates have filed their nomination for the second phase of Assam polls to five Lok Sabha constituencies to be held on April 26, an election official said.

Prajjwal Sudip of SUCI and an independent Dilip submitted nomination papers for Karimganj while independent candidate Jones Ingti Kathar did the same for Diphu (ST). Elections in the second phase will be held in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj.

The prominent candidates to contest in the second phase include Congress sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi (Nagaon), BJP sitting MP Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalguri), state minister Parimal Suklabaidya (Silchar-SC), sitting BJP MP Kripanath Mallah (Karimganj).

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, scrutiny on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8. Polling for the 14 Sabha constituencies in Assam will be held in the first three phases of the seven phased General elections announced in the country on April 19, 26 and May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024