Jharkhand: Special prayers in churches mark Easter; Guv, CM greet people

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:04 IST
Special prayers were held in churches across Jharkhand on Sunday, as Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Easter.

In state capital Ranchi, Easter Mass was held at St Paul's Cathedral, the 178-year-old Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church and St Mary's Cathedral and other churches. Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren greeted people on Easter.

''Have a blessed Easter full of love, joy and hope. Wishing you and your loved ones peace and happiness on this holy day,'' Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

''We wish that this holy festival of the resurrection of Lord Jesus brings love, kindness, compassion, peace and happiness in the lives of all of you. #Easter,'' Soren said on X.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

