Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur meets Kangana, discusses strategy for upcoming polls

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 19:00 IST
Jai Ram Thakur meets Kangana, discusses strategy for upcoming polls
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut at her home in Bhambla to discuss the election strategy.

Ranaut, a popular Hindi film actor, welcomed Thakur by presenting him with a cap at her Mandi house. Sarkaghat MLA Dilip Singh Thakur and other local BJP office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Kangana kick-started her election campaign on Friday with a road show and a rally.

On Sunday, she slammed the Congress leaders over their remarks on women of Mandi and called upon the people to give a befitting reply to the party in the coming election.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir recently stoked a controversy when they made comments on Kangana and Mandi.

Talking to reporters in the local dialect, Kangana said ''no matter where you work, where you go, home is home and people here are my own.'' ''I have always fought for the women's rights and women empowerment,'' she added.

Thakur, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, in a statement said that the masses will respond to the Congress for making ''false promises'' to them and closing down about 1,000 government institutions in the state.

Thakur also met former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal later at his house in Hamirpur district, along with Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma to seek his blessings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024