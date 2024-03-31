Left Menu

Ravi Kota assumes charge as new chief secretary of Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 20:38 IST
Ravi Kota assumes charge as new chief secretary of Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Ravi Kota on Sunday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam.

In an official ceremony at the secretariat, Kota, who was the additional chief secretary, assumed charge from Paban Kumar Borthakur, who retired.

Kota, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch, was looking after Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Finance departments as the additional chief secretary.

Though relieved from the Finance Department, he will continue to hold charge of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises after assuming the office of the chief secretary, an official order stated.

After taking charge, Kota said, ''I seek support from all the people and colleagues to take forward the work of my predecessor. I hope to contribute to the development work being undertaken by the Assam government.'' He wished to increase the speed of work in implementing the infrastructure projects in the state.

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024