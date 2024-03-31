Left Menu

Telangana: BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, daughter Kadiyam Kavya join Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

In what is seen as a boost to the Congress party in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday. Kadiyam Srihari served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and Minister for Education of Telangana from 2014 to 2018 under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

"BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Kadiam Kavya joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy and AICC Incharge Mrs. Deepa Das Munshi," the Telangana Congress said in a post on 'X'. This comes at a time when BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao began his day-long tour to visit Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts to take stock of withered crops due to the lack of water and to interact with farmers who suffered losses.

Earlier on Saturday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi. Vijayalakshmi is the daughter of former BRS leader Keshav Rao. Keshav Rao and former Deputy CM of Telangana State, Kadiyam Srihari, quit the BRS party on Friday.

After quitting the BRS party, Rao confirmed that he would join the Congress party. He also met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Saturday. (ANI)

