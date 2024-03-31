"YSRCP should be defeated...," TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged the public to wholeheartedly elect the TDP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to decisively defeat the YSRCP. He pledged to elevate Markapur as the district headquarters. Addressing a massive crowd in Markapur, Prakasam district, during his Praja Galam election campaign, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of voting for representatives dedicated to serving the people, rather than supporting the YSRCP leaders, whom he accused of deceiving the public.

"Elect those who serve the people and not the YSRCP leaders, who deceive the public," Chandrababu Naidu told a mammoth gathering at Markapur in Prakasam district during his Praja Galam election campaign. He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has claimed several innocent lives by supplying spurious and poor-quality liquor.

"I have laid the stone for the Veligonda project, and only I can lead to the completion of this project. What to call CM Jagan, who has inaugurated the Veligonda project, which is not completed?" the former chief minister said. Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that if the Godavari water is diverted to the Nagarjuna Sagar project, the state will never witness any kind of drought.

"The present condition of the state is so pathetic that even the pensions are not being paid for the beneficiaries, but the ruling party is trying to pass the blame on the TDP. "Since the poor economic condition, the state is not in a position to pay the pensions but is trying to pass the blame on us," he said. Naidu said that the smuggler of red sanders, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, is the YSRCP candidate for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat, and thus he should be trounced in these elections.

He made an appeal to the voters to elect the TDP candidates from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, and Kandula Narayana Reddy to the Assembly. Chandrababu is elated at the immense turnout for all 15 meetings that he has addressed till now as part of Praja Galam and expressed confidence that the TDP allied NDA will certainly come to power in the state and the YSRCP will be totally annihilated from the political scene in the state.

"All your children have faith in me and that I will provide jobs for them. I am promising you all that till your children get jobs, they will be paid unemployment allowance," Chandrababu said. He reiterated that free bus facilities will be provided for women, and financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum will be paid to farmers. Talliki Vandanam will be paid for the school-going children, and three free cooking gas cylinders will be supplied for every house, he said.

The time is ripe to get rid of immoral and sinful people from politics, Chandrababu said. He added that it is the TDP that has introduced the categorization of SCs, which will now be implemented district-wise. Expressing serious concern that middle-class families are feeling the pinch of the high prices of all commodities, including petrol, Naidu said that to transform the lives of all the people, the only option left is electing the TDP-allied NDA to power.

"Only then will the state march ahead, and the lives of the youth will change," he added. (ANI)

