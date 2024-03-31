Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges

Members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state.

The BJP has divided all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies into 16 clusters and entrusted senior leaders with the responsibility of managing them. They are tasked with focusing on unique issues and identifying challenges in each constituency.

BJP's Maharashtra in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, who is a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting at the party office in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, and several state cabinet ministers who are members of the BJP core committee were also present. The BJP, a member of the Mahayuti alliance, has so far declared 24 candidates in Maharashtra while ally Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, announced nominees for eight seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP for three seats, including Baramati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)