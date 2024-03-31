"AAP, Kejriwal used to target same opposition leaders in Ramlila Maidan...": Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party is standing with those political parties at Ramlila Maidan which it used to target for corruption. "This is the same Kejriwal and his party who have spoken against the corruption in the same Ramlila Maidan along with Anna Hazare. It's surprising and funny actually that the list he was carrying with names of corrupt leaders, 80 per cent of them today attended the rally to support Arvind Kejriwal," Paswan told ANI.

Chirag Paswan said, "... We will start with our election campaigning from tomorrow. When PM Narendra Modi is starting the election rallies in Bihar, his first rally will be held in Jamui... During his agitation with Anna Hazare in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal always carried a list of corrupt people with him, and today all those people were standing hand in hand on one stage..." Displaying a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, opposition leaders staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said that the BJP government can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his "ideology." "You can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but how will you arrest his ideology. In which jail will you send the lakhs of Kejriwals that are born in India. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, Arvind Kejriwal is the name of an ideology... Today, the INDIA Alliance is together. But they don't want us to be together," the Punjab CM said.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan said that it is a very "fortunate" occasion that Prime Minister will start his election rally in Bihar from Jamui. "It is indeed a fortunate and proud moment for me that PM Narendra Modi will start with Bihar's election rallies from Jamui, which is my 'karmabhoomi'. The Prime Minister's rally has been scheduled for April 4," he said.

Currently, Chirag Paswan represents Jamui in the Lok Sabha. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. Bihar will see polling in seven phases.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)