Left Menu

'Govt should reprimand China on such ludicrous actions': Kharge on renaming of areas in Arunachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:35 IST
'Govt should reprimand China on such ludicrous actions': Kharge on renaming of areas in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned as ''preposterous'' the renaming of several areas in Arunachal Pradesh by China and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not strongly reprimanding China on such ''ludicrous actions''.

''When China resorts to provocation, PM Modi attempts to seek refuge by a false narrative on Katchatheevu,'' the Congress chief said in a post on X, while taking a swipe at the prime minister over his attack on the opposition party on Katchatheevu issue.

''Even after at least 19 rounds of bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, PM Modi has not been able to use any diplomatic influence on China to stop this absurdity of 'renaming' Indian territories. ''The reason is simple. Post Doklam and Galwan, and after Chinese occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territories in Ladakh, multiple transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, PM Modi conveniently handed over clean chit to China,'' he said.

''So called '56 inch' and 'Laal Aankh' is wearing Chinese Blinkers! No amount of DIVERSION can change the fact that PM Modi gave a free pass to the Chinese, after 20 Indian soldiers made supreme sacrifice in Galwan,'' Kharge said. He said China has been a ''habitual offender'' in claiming territories and renaming areas of different countries. ''We, the people of India, are together in condemning these preposterous actions of China. ''The least Modi Government can do is strongly condemn and reprimand China on these daily ludicrous actions and statements,'' the Congress president said while citing news reports that China has released a fourth list of 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024