Left Menu

Cong accuses PM Modi of 'insulting' President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:04 IST
Cong accuses PM Modi of 'insulting' President
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''insulting'' President Droupadi Murmu by remaining seated while she presented the Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L K Advani.

President Murmu conferred the country's highest civilian honour on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Monday, Chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Udit Raj said that while giving the award to Advani, President Murmu was standing while Modi was sitting ''like a king'', which amounted to disrespect to the President of the country.

Raj alleged that the Modi government was repeatedly insulting President Murmu and had also insulted former President Ramnath Kovind.

He said such insult was aimed at the tribals and Dalits and it will not be tolerated.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Advani's family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024