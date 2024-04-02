Panama talking with credit agencies about sovereign bond ratings
Senior officials in Panama have been talking to credit agencies about the nation's sovereign bond ratings, the country's deputy economy minister said on Monday.
Last week, the Central American country's government rebuked Fitch Ratings after it cut Panama's sovereign bonds to speculative grade status, or junk, ahead of general election in May.
