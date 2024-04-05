Left Menu

UK's Cameron to press lawmakers in U.S. to back Ukraine military aid

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has held up a bill for months that would supply $60 billion in military and financial aid for Ukraine. Cameron said he would meet Johnson to urge him to pass the aid package.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to the United States next week where he will urge politicians to approve a package of military aid for Ukraine. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has held up a bill for months that would supply $60 billion in military and financial aid for Ukraine.

Cameron said he would meet Johnson to urge him to pass the aid package. "Britain has put forward its money for Ukraine this year, so has the European Union. America needs to do it," Cameron said on social media platform X. "Speaker Johnson can make it happen in Congress. I am going to go see him next week and say we need that money, Ukraine needs that money."

In February, Cameron urged Republican lawmakers not to "show the weakness displayed against Hitler" in the 1930s as he called for them to approve the funding package for Ukraine. Marjorie Taylor Greene - an ally in the House of Representatives of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump who opposes Ukraine aid - told Cameron at the time not to interfere in U.S. politics and said he could "kiss my ass".

