LS elections: Hooda calls upon party leaders, workers to take Congress' poll manifesto to every home

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday praised his party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto and called upon the party leaders and workers to take it to every home and people during the election campaign.

The former Haryana chief minister said the Congress' poll manifesto will prove to be a roadmap to ensure justice and fair participation for every section which is why the document has been titled 'Nyay Patra'.

He said the Congress fulfills all the promises it makes.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, called upon all leaders and workers to take this 'Nyay Patra' to every home and every person during the election campaign.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.

In a statement here, Hooda expressed happiness that the suggestions given by his committee in the party's Udaipur and Raipur convention earlier to improve the condition of farmers have found a place in the manifesto.

The Congress leader expressed gratitude to the party high command and the manifesto committee for this.

''Congress has accepted the biggest demand of farmers and has promised loan waiver and legal guarantee of MSP,'' Hooda said, highlighting several promises made in the manifesto.

The manifesto focusing on five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees was released at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Hooda said the announcement of equity and justice for youth, farmers, women and workers was made in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' under Rahul's leadership. The party has included 25 guarantees in the manifesto to implement this, he said.

''To curb the increasing unemployment in the country and the state, the party has guaranteed immediate permanent appointment to 30 lakh government posts under the Youth Justice Scheme,'' he added.

Hooda said that a concrete vision has been laid on changes in economic policies, curbing unemployment and tax reforms for economic justice in the manifesto.

It also includes the need to further broaden the relations between the Union and the states to strengthen the federal structure, he added.

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, a nationwide caste census and scrapping of Agnipath scheme are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)