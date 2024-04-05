Important to come to power to continue public service: PM Modi to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that to continue doing public service, it is important for the party to come back to power with the blessings of the people.

During his interaction with BJP 'karyakartas' from Karnataka via the NaMo App, he called on the partymen to inform people about the ''failures and corruption'' of the Congress government in Karnataka, and the good works, programmes and achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

The PM also stressed on the importance of winning booths to win the Lok Sabha polls.

''I'm aware that you are completely involved in campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. BJP workers are always ready for the service of the people. Your focus is now on preparations for voting -- on April 26 and May 7. As a BJP worker, I'm interacting with you,'' Modi told the party workers.

Noting that April 6 is the BJP's Foundation Day, a day on which party workers strengthen their resolve towards doing public service, he said, ''To continue this 'Maha Yagya of Jan Seva' (great ritual of public service), coming back to the government and getting the blessings of the people is important.'' He asked the partymen to spread the word about the achievements of his government in the past 10 years, to realise this goal.

Stating that the trust of the people of Karnataka in the BJP has continuously risen, the PM said, ''There is a voice coming from every house -- '4 June-400 paar'.'' There is very little time left for the election, and there is a lot of work to do, Modi told the BJP workers, adding, ''My target is that we have to win the booths. We have to ensure victory in the polling booths.'' He sought to know from the workers about the plans to win polling booths, and whether meetings of 'page pramukhs' are being held regularly.

Calling Mysuru the land of culture and cultural heritage, Modi recalled the works done in the past 10 years towards nurturing cultural heritage, while interacting with a party worker from there, and added, ''They have to be taken to the people.'' This is the time when the organisation has to put in its best efforts, he said, adding, ''This is the time when we will have to present our report card before the voters.'' Suggesting that campaigning and confirmation of votes are two different aspects of elections and they are equally important, the prime minister urged the party workers to focus on this.

''I'm fully confident that you will tell people about the achievements of our government and the work that has happened for the larger good of the society, but along with it prepare a note on the frauds of the Congress government in Karnataka, how they have failed to fulfill the promises made to the people, how they are involved in corruption and how they are involved in factionalism, and inform people about them,'' he added.

Modi asked the partymen to work unitedly at the booth level along with the NDA partners and to hold joint meetings wherever the BJP is fighting the polls in alliance.

Highlighting the importance of women voters, the PM said, women have immensely benefited because of the decisions of the BJP government in the past 10 years, and asked workers to work on women-centered campaigns.

He also claimed that BJP is the only party that can fulfill the aspirations of the poor and middle class, as well as farmers. ''Take the Modi guarantees to every household.'' Modi also suggested that the women workers of the party organise a campaign, whereby the BJP symbol, lotus, would be drawn using 'mehendi' on their hand.

Winning every booth is important for winning the Lok Sabha elections and the entire focus should be on winning booths, he said. ''It should be ensured that the BJP gets 370 votes extra in every booth when compared to the last election,'' he emphasised.

He also stressed on ensuring early voting, with the summer heat in various parts of the country rising.

