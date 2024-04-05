Cong did nothing for tribals, PM ensured country gets tribal President, says MP CM

The Congress did not do anything for the welfare of tribals despite being in power for 70 years whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured a woman from the segment was made President, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday.

He was speaking in Bijadandi town, part of Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The BJP has fielded Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

''The Congress did nothing for tribals during its rule. But PM Modi increased their honour by making a tribal the country's President (Droupadi Murmu). After coming to power in MP, the BJP government decided to build a medical college in Mandla and also dedicated its first cabinet meeting in Jabalpur to tribal queen Rani Durgawati,'' he said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath for helicopter trips, Yadav said such facilities should be for the poor and needy and that is why his government had decided to start air ambulance services.

The Modi government has given houses in large numbers, toilets and tap water connections, including 11 lakh in Mandla alone, he said.

Yadav also said his government had decided to introduce air taxi service between Jabalpur and Bhopal.

Later, Yadav along with the state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and PWD minister Rakesh Singh inspected the route in Jabalpur that will witness a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. This will be Modi's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule.

''The prime minister will begin his poll campaign from Mahakoshal region, which is revered because of Rani Durgawati. Jabalpur is a lucky mascot for us in many ways. We inspected the route which the PM will take by walking on the entire stretch,'' Yadav told reporters.

