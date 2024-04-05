Left Menu

Farmers show black flags to JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

A group of farmers showed black flags to former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Narnaund sub-division of Hisar on Friday.The farmers and some villagers stopped Chautalas vehicle outside the village and raised slogans.He also faced similar protest in another village of the sub-division.Chautala was on a one-day tour of Narnaund constituency in Hisar district on Friday.Seeing the demonstration of farmers on the road, the JJP leader got down from his car and tried to talk to the farmers.

Farmers show black flags to JJP leader Dushyant Chautala
A group of farmers showed black flags to former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Narnaund sub-division of Hisar on Friday.

The farmers and some villagers stopped Chautala's vehicle outside the village and raised slogans.

He also faced similar protest in another village of the sub-division.

Chautala was on a one-day tour of Narnaund constituency in Hisar district on Friday.

Seeing the demonstration of farmers on the road, the JJP leader got down from his car and tried to talk to the farmers. However, they continued raising slogans.

Later, Chautala went back and sat in his car and his convoy moved away from the spot.

The JJP leader faced a similar protest in Gamra village of the sub-division when villagers and farmers opposed his coming to the village and raised slogans. Here too he was shown black flags. A large number of women were also part of the protest.

When the police told the protesters that they cannot block the road, the farmers replied that they too were not allowed to go to Delhi for protest, therefore they will not allow Chautala's vehicle to enter the village.

According to sources, Chautala had reached village Nara as part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections during which he had to meet party workers too. Here some farmers were standing on the road and waiting.

The protesters alleged that Chautala never raised voice for the 750 farmers who died during the farmers' movement against now repealed farm laws when his JJP was an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Haryana.

The farmers said that when they were going to Delhi during the stir against the farm laws and later in February this year as part of ''Delhi Chalo'' march call they were stopped and not allowed to go to the national capital.

They also said at both the times why did Chautala not ''support'' the farmers when he was in the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

