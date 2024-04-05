BRS makes changes in office building, triggers 'Vaastu' speculation

The BRS is carrying out a few changes in its headquarters building at the posh Banjara Hills here leading to speculation that it is being done as per 'Vaastu' to revive the party's fortunes following the party's shock defeat in the Assembly polls last year.

The changes include opening a gate on the north-eastern side and constructing a ramp. They are being made to ease traffic congestion and facilitate free flow of vehicles at the building, BRS sources said on Friday.

The road at the existing main gate of the building which is on the northwest side experiences traffic snarls especially when the party holds meetings attended by a large number of leaders and activists.

BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is known to be devotional and had performed 'Yagam' and other special forms of worship on occasions in the past.

He has often come under criticism from Congress and BJP for his belief in 'Vaastu'. The two parties had alleged in the past that the then BRS government demolished the existing Secretariat and built a swanky new Secretariat due to Rao's beliefs in 'Vaastu'.

After almost a 10-year stint in office from 2014 to December 2023, BRS lost the Assembly elections to Congress.

The BRS has also witnessed several senior leaders switching over to either the ruling Congress or the BJP in the run up to Lok Sabha polls this year.

BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, her father and BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao are some of the senior leaders who joined the Congress.

BRS is keen on bouncing back with an impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls to be held in the state on May 13. BRS had won nine LS seats in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)