Left Menu

Germany paves way for asylum seekers' debit card to control transfers

The three parliamentary groups of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government coalition agreed on a draft law that will be put to a vote in the nation's lower house, after the Green party came around to support it after months of negotiations. Germany's regional states, some of which had already independently launched such shopping cards, had pushed for a nation-wide legal framework.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:09 IST
Germany paves way for asylum seekers' debit card to control transfers
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany on Friday paved the way for the introduction of special debit cards that put limits on how and where asylum seekers can spend the financial benefits the receive, part of a tougher migration policy. The three parliamentary groups of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government coalition agreed on a draft law that will be put to a vote in the nation's lower house, after the Green party came around to support it after months of negotiations.

Germany's regional states, some of which had already independently launched such shopping cards, had pushed for a nation-wide legal framework. The card, designed to control benefits to asylum seekers and to prevent money transfers abroad, have long been debated as a tool to reduce cash benefits that the co-ruling liberal Free Democrats (FDP) have criticised as a false incentive for migration into Germany.

Chancellor Scholz and his Social Democrats (SPD) have been seeking to reduce the number of asylum seekers and stem support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024