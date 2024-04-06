Left Menu

Cong govt in T'gana has not implemented poll 'guarantees' in 100 days as promised: Kishan Reddy
Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally here on Saturday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attacked the ruling party in Telangana, saying the state government has not implemented its six poll 'guarantees' in 100 days as promised.

Kishan Reddy, BJP president in Telangana, was speaking at the BJP foundation day event held at its state headquarters here.

''Congress has made promises to people but they are not being implemented. I am asking Congress and Rahul Gandhi. You made promises to Telangana people in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the name of six 'guarantees'. You said you will implement them in 100 days. Today, Rahul Gandhi should say how he is coming to Telangana soil (when promises are not implemented),'' Kishan Reddy said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not focused on the implementation of promises but on encouraging defections from other parties into Congress, he alleged.

While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS is no longer a serious player in Telangana, the decline of Congress has started, he claimed.

''It is only the BJP that will play the Telangana game,'' Kishan Reddy said.

He said 'phir ek bar Modi sarkar' (Modi government again) is no longer a BJP slogan but the slogan of every household all over the country, he said. A day after releasing its manifesto for LS polls, Congress is organising a major rally on Hyderabad outskirts on Saturday with Rahul Gandhi scheduled to attend it.

