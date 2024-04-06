DMK legislator Pugazhenthi dead

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:00 IST
DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi died due to a brief illness at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Saturday, a source at the hospital said.

He was 69. Pugazhenthi is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

The MLA, representing the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, was in the midst of a poll campaign along with his party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday when he suddenly swooned. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram where he died today.

Pugazhenthi joined the DMK in 1973 and served the party in various capacities. He won from Vikravandi in the 2021 Assembly elections and hailed from Athiyur Thiruvathi in Villupuram district.

Expressing shock and anguish over his sudden demise, Stalin said though the MLA was not keeping well for the past few days he had been actively campaigning for the victory of the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections.

''We were hopeful that he would get well, but the news of his death has plunged us in great grief,'' Stalin said in a statement and extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and party men.

Governor R N Ravi in a post on 'X' said: ''Deeply saddened on the passing away of Thiru N Pugazhenthi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Vikravandi. His contributions to public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his grieving family. Om Shanti!''.

