SP candidate's nomination form rejected: Will support one of the contestants in fray, says Oppn

The opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday said it will support one of the candidates in the fray in Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, the announcement coming a day after the nomination form of Samajwadi Party's Meera Yadav was rejected.

The seat was given to the SP by the Congress as part of its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance agreement. The BJP has fielded its state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

''We will support one of the candidates against the BJP. We will teach the BJP a lesson,'' a Congress leader said. The INDIA bloc had met during the day to chalk out a strategy against the ruling party.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress, SP and other INDIA constituents slammed the returning officer, who happens to be the Panna collector.

''He was not on his seat for three hours while the SP candidate waited on Friday. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said Meera Yadav was present in the collector's office from 12 noon but he did not arrive. She also made several calls to the collector but in vain,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Backing the claim, MP Samajwadi Party chief Manoj Yadav slammed the BJP for the turn of events.

The SP candidate's nomination form was rejected by the Returning Officer on Friday as she had failed to sign at one place and had also submitted an old voters' list copy.

