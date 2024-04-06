Left Menu

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 21:26 IST
Many parties are caught in 'chakravyuh' of electoral bonds: BSP's Akash Anand
BSP national coordinator and star campaigner Akash Anand on Saturday claimed that many political parties, including the BJP and Samajwadi Party, are caught in the ''chakravyuh'' or trap of electoral bonds.

''Many political parties, including the BJP and SP, are caught in the 'chakravyuh' of Rs 16,500 crores worth 'electoral bonds' whereas the BSP is not a part of this,'' said Anand, the nephew of BSP chief Mayawati and her declared political successor.

Addressing an election meeting organised in support of the BSP candidate in Nagina, the BSP leader termed as false the BJP government's claims of progressing in the world economy.

''When the BJP came to power at the Centre 10 years ago, there was a foreign debt of Rs 58 lakh 60 thousand crores on India and now the country is drowning under the debt of Rs 152 lakh crores,'' Anand said.

''The BJP government did not provide employment to people, it has eaten up the jobs,'' he said, adding the country is ''lagging behind in the field of education, employment and security to the elderly under the government which is boasting of Digital India''.

The BSP leader alleged the ''BJP is promoting capitalists by dividing the country in the name of religion and caste'' and appealed to ensure the BSP's victory to save the Constitution.

Voting will be held in the first phase on Nagina (reserved) seat of Bijnor district on April 19.

While the BSP has fielded Surendra Pal, BJP's Om Kumar, SP's Manoj Kumar and Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad are also in the fray.

In the meeting here in Nagina, a Scheduled Caste-dominated constituency, Anand also targeted Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party Party candidate Chandrashekhar Azad.

