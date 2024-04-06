Mehbooba slams J&K administration for shutting Jamia Masjid's gates ahead of Shab-e-Qadr
Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday for shutting the gates of the Jamia Masjid here on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers and Mirwaiz put under house arrest yet again.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday for shutting the gates of the Jamia Masjid here on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.
''How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers and Mirwaiz put under house arrest yet again. Land, resources, religion -- what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked in a post on X.
She was reacting to the Union Territory administration's move to close the historic mosque around 5:30 pm on Saturday. The administration has also placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.
