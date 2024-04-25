Left Menu

Congress's Pilot raises 'mandir-masjid' concern; BJP's Chouhan counters with 'Modi wave' claim

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused BJP of polarizing the electorate during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Pilot highlighted Congress's focus on issues like MSP for farmers. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav claimed a Modi wave is sweeping the nation, predicting BJP's victory in all 29 seats in the state.

PTI | Ujjain/Indore | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:50 IST
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP was raking up ''ma-ma mandir masjid'' during Lok Sabha poll campaign, while his party was focussing on MSP for farmers and other issues affecting people.

Addressing a rally in Ujjain, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the BJP only talks about ''mandir and masjid, Muslims and Hindus, and mangalsutra''.

''In our manifesto, we talk of MSP (Minimum Support Price for farmers for their produce), MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), Mahila (women) empowerment etc,'' Pilot said.

A wave of change was prevailing in the country since people are tired of the ruling parties promises, Pilot claimed, adding that BJP leaders had turned desperate after the first phase of voting (April 19).

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in neighbouring Indore district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a Narendra Modi wave was sweeping across the nation and the opposition was dropping like leaves from a tree.

''They have a problem with our 'ab ki baar 400 paar' (poll slogan). If you have the strength then say you will go beyond 500. But you don't. The whole country has taken a resolve of 'abki baar 400 paar','' the CM said.

''In 2014 we got the number of seats we said we would. In 2019, we said we will cross 300 seats and we did it. The BJP will win all 29 seats in MP,'' Yadav claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

