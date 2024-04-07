What's the name of PM who spoke most lie?: SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari on PM Modi's 'do ladkon ki flop film' statement

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'do ladkon ki flop film' statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said someday a question will be asked in KBC-what is the name of the Prime Minister who spoke the most lies and 'Jumlas'? "Someday a question will be asked in KBC- What is the name of the Prime Minister who spoke the most lies and jumlas? and the options would be- Natwarlal, Mungerilal, Narendra Modi and others," the SP leader said while speaking to ANI.

"If INDIA bloc says every youth across the country should have the right to have a job, then the Prime Minister thinks it is against the nation. Similarly, if it is said that every female belonging to poor families should get Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance from the government, then the PM thinks it is the agenda of Pakistan," said Tiwari. "When it comes to granting MSP to farmers, PM Modi thinks it is agenda of Canada. When it is said that there should be a caste census across the country, the PM thinks it is anti-national work," he added.

Earlier on April 6, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi referred to their unsuccessful partnership in the 2017 assembly polls in the state and said "do ladkon ki flop film" has been released again. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the Prime Minister also attacked the INDIA alliance and said while they are for "commission", his government is on a mission.

Attacking Congress, he said the party is finding it difficult to find candidates even from its strongholds and that there were instances where party candidates did not file nominations. "This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren't finding candidates, even at their strongholds... 'Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again)," PM Modi said.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)