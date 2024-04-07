"Arvind Kejriwal implicated in fake case," says AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia

AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "CM Kejriwal was implicated in a fake case. A fast has been observed across the country opposing the dictatorship in the country," he alleged.

He said the only person in the country who can fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is Arvind Kejriwal. Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Tita lashed out at the BJP, saying that the centre has adopted a adictatorial attitude. "First, there was rigging in the Chandigarh mayor polls. Now they are putting such leaders in jail who speak up for the common people. This is atrocious," he added.

He further likened the BJP government to the Mughal and British governments, saying that they used to put everyone who opposed them in jail. "The situation today is the same. We need Bhagat Singh, Rajguru or Chandrashekhar Azad. There is a freedom struggle going on in the country right now against tyranny," he added.

"Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail very soon. There is no evidence against him," he said. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

