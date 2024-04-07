Left Menu

"Arvind Kejriwal implicated in fake case," says AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia

AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:14 IST
"Arvind Kejriwal implicated in fake case," says AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia
AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "CM Kejriwal was implicated in a fake case. A fast has been observed across the country opposing the dictatorship in the country," he alleged.

He said the only person in the country who can fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is Arvind Kejriwal. Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Tita lashed out at the BJP, saying that the centre has adopted a adictatorial attitude. "First, there was rigging in the Chandigarh mayor polls. Now they are putting such leaders in jail who speak up for the common people. This is atrocious," he added.

He further likened the BJP government to the Mughal and British governments, saying that they used to put everyone who opposed them in jail. "The situation today is the same. We need Bhagat Singh, Rajguru or Chandrashekhar Azad. There is a freedom struggle going on in the country right now against tyranny," he added.

"Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail very soon. There is no evidence against him," he said. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024