Jharkhand: JMM holds preparatory meeting ahead of INDIA bloc's 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally'

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Sunday held a meeting regarding the preparations for the INDIA bloc's Nyay Ulgulan Rally to be held on April 21. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren, Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, MLA Vinod Singh, MLA Satyanand Bhokta, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey attended the meeting.

All the big leaders of the INDIA bloc are likely to participate in this rally called by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Earlier, Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, held a meeting with party workers on April 6 to ensure the success of the Ulgulan Rally scheduled for April 21.

The rally will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground on April 21 to protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. After the meeting, while speaking to the media, Kalpana Soren urged all party members to participate in large numbers in the rally and discussed ways to strengthen the alliance.

"I have appealed to all the party members to participate in large numbers in the INDIA rally. We will tell how the central government is discriminating against Jharkhand. Our honorable Hemant Ji has also been imprisoned, and they have put Delhi's Kejriwal Ji in jail as well. The discussion happened to strengthen the alliance," she said. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition in the state, on Thursday announced the first list of the two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Nalin Soren from Dumka constituency and Mathura Prasad Mahato from Giridih. There was speculation that former chief minister Hemant Soren could contest from Dumka against his sister-in-law and BJP candidate Sita Soren. According to the broad seat-sharing formula, Congress is expected to contest 7 of 14 seats in Jharkhand. JMM is expected to contest five and RJD and CPI (ML) one seat each. RJD is keen to contest at least two seats.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. (ANI)

