PM Modi worked for upliftment of poor: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he worked for the upliftment of the poor. Taking a pot-shot at Congress, he said, "The governments that have ruled the country after independence... they only gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao but poverty was not eradicated. PM Modi worked for the upliftment of the poor... Congress is scattered all over the country today."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this while addressing a public meeting in Jwalapur on Sunday. CM Dhami also took a jibe at the Congress party saying that the party that ruled the country for 60 years is now on the verge of collapse and is struggling to find candidates to run in elections.

"This party, which has ruled the country for 60 years, is now on the verge of collapse... Today they are not getting candidates to contest elections," he said. Earlier, while addressing a gathering at Mukteshwar's Himgiri Stadium, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"We had promised the people to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which has been fulfilled since the formation of the government. There has been a continuous demand for a Uniform Code within the country. The credit for passing the UCC Bill goes to the citizens of Uttarakhand," he said. Slamming the Congress party for its 'appeasement politics' in the country, he said, "Our government is talking about Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by implementing the Uniform Civil Code and abolishing Article 370, while the Congress has talked about retaining Muslim Personal Law in its manifesto. This shows the appeasement vote bank thinking of the Congress. The imprint of the ideology of the Muslim League is visible in the manifesto of Congress. Their manifesto seems to be the manifesto of the Muslim League".

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes five seats to the 543-member Lok Sabha. BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat from the state.

The voting for the state of Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19. (ANI)

