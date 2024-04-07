"Till the time Arvind Kejriwal is there, BJP cannot win in Delhi...," AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put behind bars on the basis of "false statements," Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would never form a government in the national capital till Arvind Kejriwal is there. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP and said that the party has included all the "corrupt people" in their party.

"If this trend starts and cases start being registered in different states, will the Prime Minister go for questioning? Even the Prime Minister or the Home Minister do not have any exemption under the law. You have included all the corrupt people in your party and you are saying that you are fighting against the corruption. Arvind Kejriwal, who was running the government with full faith and honesty, has been put behind bars on the basis of two false statements. You arrested the elected chief minister and put him behind bars. Our we kids? You think we don't understand anything? Do you think we don't understand this conspiracy?...Till the time Arvind Kejriwal is there, the BJP cannot win in Delhi," he added. Singh further said that people will give befitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a party of 'Karyakartas' and when we were in jail, over 1 lakh conducted a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. If the BJP thinks that putting us in jail will discourage our party's morale, then they are wrong, and this will never happen. When I came out of jail and when I met Sunita Bhabhi, there were tears in her eyes and it was disappointing. The wife of Manish Sisodia is suffering from a major disease and she needs her husband, but he is not with her and this is all because of Modiji. People will teach them a lesson," he added. When asked whether he would undertake the Lok Sabha campaign in other states, he said that yes, he can do the campaign for Lok Sabha polls by informing the Court.

"Definitely, I will do a campaign for the party. Wherever the party will send me to campaign, I will do so by informing the court," he added. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the INDIA bloc is unable to choose its leader and Nitish Kumar of leaving the INDIA bloc, he said that Bihar is the "land of socialists."

"Nitish Kumar has made himself a laughing stock, backfiring is not the character of a socialist, Bihar is the land of socialists. If Nitish Kumar had disagreements with us, he would have run the government himself and fought against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee is fighting with the BJP," he said. Singh was a key member in alliance discussions before his arrest in October last year. At that time, the Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister were vocal against the BJP-led NDA.

Responding to the question of the resignation of CM Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh said that Manipur has been burning for one year but the Manipur CM has not resigned from the post of Chief Minister. "Manipur has been burning for one year, has he (Manipur CM N Biren Singh) resigned? The public has elected Kejriwal and the public has said that he should not resign," he said.

He further emphasised having a common manifesto for the INDIA bloc and said that there should be a common strategy and the message should go among the people as to what we will do if the government is formed. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last October in an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. He spent six months in jail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in this case.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with the now-scraped Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy. (ANI)

