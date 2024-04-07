When India speaks today, whole world listens: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to the country, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday and asserted that when India speaks today, the whole world listens.

Targeting the Congress at a rally in Haryana's Tohana, which is a part of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Saini said when they were in power, they used to give mere slogans and make hollow promises. The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have delivered on what they promised, the chief minister said. This was Saini's second poll rally within two days in the Sirsa constituency, the first was in Ratia in Fatehabad district. ''Before 2014, the world used to speak and India used to listen. In 2024, India speaks and the world listens,'' he said at the rally in Tohana, also in Fatehabad, to garner support for BJP's Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar. India's prestige has increased globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Saini said. Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

Attacking the opposition INDIA bloc, Saini said, ''If you look at the 'ghamandiya gathbandhan', neither its policy is right nor its intent, and till today, no one knows what kind of leadership it has.'' The BJP's has the right policy, intention and leadership, he said.

The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, to counter the BJP in the general elections. Slamming the Congress, Saini said it is ''double faced''. On one hand it supports the ''tukde-tukde gang'', and on the other, it takes out a ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', Saini said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's 2022-23 Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra.

Chief Minister Saini said Prime Minister Modi took a bold decision and that resulted in the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution. The Congress could never have done this, he said.

In 2019, the Centre abrogated the Article, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the states into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. ''Congress even today says they will reconsider it (if they come to power). But the country has decided not to give them this chance, and people will bring back Modi ji by giving more than 400 seats,'' he said.

He said the country has become safe and secure under Modi's leadership.

