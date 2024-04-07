"Our government has continuously given MSP": Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Higlighting the efforts made by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the farmers in the state, Harayana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the production of crops in the state have increased. Crediting the growth in agriculture sector in the state, the CM said that output is the result of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

"Farmers are now producing crops twice as much in acres of land as they used to grow their crops. The result is that Narendra Modi's government and our double-engine government, under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, have implemented the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana," he said. He further emphasised that this is the first time that the BJP government has done the work of providing water to the farmers by taking subsidies through it, whether it is drip irrigation or spring irrigation, and the farmers are getting huge benefits from it.

Further, accussing the Congress government of continuously spreading false propaganda against the MSP, he said, "Our government has also done the work of giving MSP continuously and along with that, within Haryana, our government has also done the work of purchasing 14 other crops at MSP," he added. Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a dig at the manifesto of the Congress and said that even after ruling the country for 55 years, the Congress has reached such a stage that it has to guarantee justice.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25. In the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Indian National Congress (INC) secured only 1 seat.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, capturing all 10 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)