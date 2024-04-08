Left Menu

Guatemala president fires minister in bid to avoid doubts on his administration's integrity

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo on Sunday dismissed his minister of environment and natural resources, fewer than 100 days into his term, to "avoid any doubt" over the integrity of his government, a statement said.

Arevalo won the presidential elections in August by a landslide after a campaign that focused heavily on increasing transparency and fighting rampant corruption in Central America's most populous nation. The dismissal was the first of his term and came after Maria Jose Iturbide acknowledged that her 28-year-old daughter had not followed protocols in the use of vehicles and security meant for the ministry.

The secretary general of the presidency in a statement said that Arevalo made the decision to dismiss Iturbide "to avoid any doubt about his administration's commitment and zero tolerance for misuse of state resources and corruption."

