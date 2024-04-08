Congress committed scams in all three worlds: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing it of committing scams in all the three worlds and said the party did not spare the sky, underground and water.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur on Monday in favour of the BJP candidates, Nadda attacked the INDIA bloc and said, ''Modi ji is saying to end corruption and that none of the corrupt persons will be spared. All of them will go to jail.'' Further quoting Modi, he said the 'gathbandhan' (alliance) is saying that the corrupt should be ''saved'' and they are ''engaged'' in it.

''Did the Congress not commit the coal scam? Did the Congress not commit CWG scam, 2G scam, 3G scam, AugustaWestland scam, submarine scam?'' he said.

In other words, the opposition bloc committed scams in all the three ''loks'' (worlds), Nadda said.

''They did not spare the 'nabh' (sky), 'paataal' (below the surface of the Earth) and 'jal' (water). The Congress committed corruption in the three worlds,'' he said.

He also alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav committed the laptop scam, the Gomti (river) front scam and foodgrain scam.

Similarly, senior RJD leader Lalu Prasad committed fodder scam and job in lieu of land scam, he further alleged.

Attacking DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP chief said, ''Do you know that the income of Stalin is Rs 1.32 lakh crore. There is no source of this income. (Former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also committed the scam.

''Has (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Keriwal not committed the liquor scam? This 'ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance is nothing but an alliance of the corrupt people,'' he said.

Nadda also said former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the DMK ministers and the ministers of the Mamta Banerjee government are on bail.

He asked the audience whether Soren, Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, TMC ministers, KCR's daughter K Kavitha and veteran SP leader from Rampur Azam Khan are in jail or not.

''All these leaders of the 'ghamandia' alliance are either on bail or in jail,'' he said.

Listing the ''parivarvadi'' (dynastic) parties, he said, ''Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi; rest of it (in Congress) is full stop. In the National Conference (NC), there are Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah; in the PDP, there are (late) Mufti Mohammad and Mehbooba Mufti; in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), there was Parkash Singh Badal, and now there is Sukhbir Badal; and there is the Chautala family.'' After Mulayam Singh Yadav, it was Akhilesh Yadav and then Dimple (Yadav). They have even left 'chacha' (Shivpal Yadav), rest of it is full stop, he said, and cited the examples of Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi-Tejashwi Yadav-Tej Pratap, Mamta Banerjee and (her nephew) Abhishek Banerjee, KCR-KTR-Kavitha, Karunanidhi-MK Stalin-Udhayanidhi and Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya.

''(There are) Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. They have pushed away Ajit Pawar,'' he said.

''They have to save their families and indulge in corruption,'' Nadda said.

Modi has changed the 'dhaara' (wave) and culture of politics. Now, there is the politics of development, he said.

''When some people tried to divide the country on the caste lines, Modi ji said he will move on the path of GYAN, where G stands for 'gareeb' (poor), Y stands for 'yuva' (youth), A for 'annadata' (farmers) and N for 'nari shakti' (women power). If their power increases, then the country moves forward,'' Nadda said.

He also said, ''The 2024 election... is an election for the development of the country. It is an election to develop the country. Earlier, vote bank politics was done by dividing people. But, Modi ji changed the definition of politics.'' Today, there is no vote bank politics but there is only politics of development, he said.

''Modi ji is moving ahead with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Be it village, poor, youth, Dalit, tribal, farmer or women, Modi ji took care of all sections,'' he said.

Therefore, today around 25 crore people of India have come out of the poverty line and the extreme poverty in the country has reduced to less than 1 per cent, the BJP president said.

Comparing the present day scenario of Rampur with its past, Nadda said earlier the women were not safe here, traders faced difficulties in doing business and would close their shops before the sunset, and parents were nervous till the time their children, including daughters, safely returned to their homes.

''We know the mafia raj which had prevailed earlier. Today, our daughters are going to their schools and colleges without any fear,'' he said, and added that the picture has changed because of the BJP, and due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said electricity has been provided to every village of Rampur, roads are being built under the rural road scheme. Today a new story of development is being written in Rampur.

''There was a time when we used to call Uttar Pradesh a 'BIMARU' state. Today the same state is becoming 'Uttam Pradesh','' Nadda said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in UP will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

