Cong should seek apology from people for 'injustice': Jharkhand BJP chief Marandi

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of perpetrating injustice against the people of the country for over 50 years.

Criticising Congress' Nyay Patra, the party's election manifesto, Marandi demanded an apology from the grand old party for its actions towards the citizens of the country.

''The Congress unveiled the 'Nyay Patra' two days ago. However, before its release, the party should have apologised to the people of the country for the 'anyay (injustice)' it inflicted over the past 50-55 years,'' Marandi said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

He highlighted the lack of basic amenities like roads and electricity in villages, emphasising that the poor and rural communities were deprived of LPG cylinders and bank accounts.

''Rural residents had to undertake arduous journeys for basic necessities. Even medical professionals couldn't reach villages due to the absence of roads. Lack of electricity also posed significant challenges. Despite being in power for many years, the Congress did little to address these issues,'' he remarked.

Marandi claimed that when the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, significant strides were made in infrastructure development. ''Today, there's a network of roads connecting every village, and electricity reaches every household. LPG cylinders are now available in every home, and villagers have access to bank accounts,'' he noted.

He highlighted India's rapid progress across various sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and defence.

''In 2014, India was ranked 10th globally in terms of economy, but now it stands at fifth position,'' he added.

