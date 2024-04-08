"People are astonished as INDIA bloc are supporting Kejriwal...": BJP MP K Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party MP K Laxman on Monday slammed the opposition's INDIA bloc and said that the whole country is astonished as these alliance leaders are openly coming forward in support of Kejriwal and Kavitha who are in jail for Liquor scam. "All the corrupt leaders of the "Ghamandiya alliance" are trying together to attack the Modi government. They cannot discuss the real issues. They have no answer for the corruption and nepotism-free government run by Modi ji. The whole country is astonished as these alliance leaders are openly coming forward in support of Kejriwal and Kavitha who are in jail for Liquor scam," he said.

Laxman also alleged that CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana is running insecurely as no minister supports him. "Today even in Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy is running the government in a very insecure manner. No minister is supporting them. Today, Congress and BJP together are trying to destroy the Modi wave that is coming to Telangana. Why is Revanth Reddy not getting the leaders of BRS investigated in the phone-tapping case? Congress is not able to fulfil its six guarantees in Telangana due to which there is anger among the people," he said.

"We have made a 30-day roadmap in which PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BJP-ruled state CMs will hold massive rallies here and win with majority on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana," Laxman added. Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc will hold a 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally" in Jharkhand on April 21.

Earlier, Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, held a meeting with party workers on April 6 to ensure the success of the Ulgulan Rally scheduled for April 21. The rally will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground on April 21 to protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

